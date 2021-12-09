LandWey launches N50m scholarship fund to mark five years anniversary

One of Nigeria’s prominent real estate developers, LandWey Investment Limited, through its NGO arm, WeyCare, has launched a N50 million scholarship fund for the children of indigent families in Ogombo Community, Lagos State.

The announcement was made recently at a funfair event organized for the children and parents of the community Themed “Building their Future,” the event served as corporate social responsibility (CSR) outreach to inspire the children of the locale with the much-needed educational aid and assistance to build a better future.

In addition, the gesture mirrors the age-long idea of the involvement of a community in raising a child—something the company’s group managing director, Olawale Ayilara, believes in.

Read also: Flutterwave, 4DX Ventures co-lead $2.4m funding in Francophone fintech startup

“It’s not the sole responsibility of a parent to raise a child, that’s why we’re more than committed to getting all hands on deck in a bid to build a better future for our children. As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child,” Ayilara said.

Access to the educational grant will be made through applications and an efficient screening process to ensure fair and equal disbursement, BusinessDay learned in a press statement.

The funfair also marked the beginning of a 5-day celebration as the real estate giant marked its 5th year anniversary.

Expressing her joy at this milestone, Adesola Bello, acting managing director, LandWey, said they are proud of how far the company has come and how much more it is willing to go in providing an excellent product and service delivery.

Parents who attended the funfair were not left out as gifts, relief packages, and medical checkups were administered while the children went home with back-to-school kits after being treated to a fun day of games and refreshments.