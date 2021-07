Adekola Lamidi, Manufacturing Director, FrieslandCampina, has been named the Manufacturing Leader of the Year at the 3rd Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards (APSCA) 2021 held in Accra, Ghana. The APSCA event hosted by InstinctWave is an award scheme that rewards excellence in the procurement industry on the African Continent. Lamidi, who oversees 44 countries…

