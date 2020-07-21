Lakeg Nigeria CEO, Muftau Oyegunle emerges CIIN president

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN is set to inaugurate Muftau Oyegunle, CEO OF Lakeg Nigeria Limited as its president and chairman of Council, taking over from Eddie Efekoha whose two years tenure elapsed earlier this month.

The virtual inauguration slated to hold today 21st July 2020, will see Oyegunle emerge as the 50th president and chairman of the council of the premier professional body in the country.

Oyegunle’s path to presidency of the CIIN is replete with acts of dedication and service to the Institute for over 26years actively functioning in various capacities. He rose to the position of chairman, Kaduna branch of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria from 1994 to 1996 and was voted into Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria council in 2009 where he has remained a member to date. Prior to his investiture as President, He has served as the deputy president of the CIIN and chairman, College of Insurance and Financial Studies. In his 26 years as a member of the Institute and Governing Council, he has served as the Treasurer and Chairman of the Board of the College of Insurance and Financial Management. He has equally played very active roles in the Education, Examination and Finance and General Purpose Committees of the Institute.

Muftau Olakunle Oyegunle was born in Makurdi, Benue State and began his educational sojourn at St. Peter’s Anglican Primary School, Ile –Ife for his primary school education and proceeded to Origbo Anglican Grammar School and Adeola Odutola College, Ijebu-ode for his Secondary and Higher School Certificate education respectively.

Oyegunle gained admission into the prestigious University of Ibadan to study Sociology and obtained a B.sc Hons in Sociology in 1982. He equally completed the requirements for an M.B.A in Human Resource Management in 2002.

Muftau began his foray into the insurance industry in 1985 after a brief teaching stint when he was employed as Insurance Superintendant by Leadway Assurance Company Limited. A dedicated and assiduous grafter, his application of intellect and skill to achieve results merited a progressive rise through the ranks to the position of General Manager, Commercial in 2009.

During this period, in pursuit of professional excellence, Oyegunle acquired the required certifications needed to reach the pinnacle of the insurance profession. He qualified as an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London in 1990 and became a Chartered Insurer in 1995. He became a Fellow of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria in 2003.

He retired from Leadway Assurances Company Limited in 2013 to industry acknowledgement and acclaim after 28years of meritorious service, to manage his private Company – Lakeg Nigeria Limited which engages in Insurance Consultancy.

A beacon of professionalism, academic excellence and standards, Oyegunle has delivered several Academic and Professional papers worldwide and has had the privilege of attending several conferences at the Swiss Insurance Training Centre Zurich, Switzerland, National Insurance Academy of India among others.