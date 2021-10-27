Lagos Aviation Academy produces IATA Best Performer in Nigeria

Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA), one of the fastest-growing aviation training institutions in Nigeria, has produced yet another Best Performer in Nigeria in the July 2021 diet of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Foundation in Travel and Tourism course.

This feat comes in confirmation of the Academy’s promise of raising excellent aviation professionals.

Timothy Moyosore, the best performing graduate, made a distinction in the July 2021 diet of IATA Foundation in Travel and Tourism course and became IATA Overall Best Performer in Nigeria.

Lagos Aviation Academy in its four years of being in the aviation training space had produced IATA Best Performer in Nigeria in 2018, 2019, and most recently in July 2021.

Ivica Kovacic, Head of Global Partnerships and Innovation at IATA Training, commended Mr Timothy on his success.

He said: “On behalf of IATA Training, I congratulate you on successfully completing the Foundation in Travel and Tourism with Amadeus course and acknowledge you as the student with the best performance in your country for the July 2021 exam session. As our Best Performer, feel free to use this recognition as a reference in any future job application. IATA Training will gladly act as a referrer in your career journey.”

Also, Bankole Bernard, Academy Director of Lagos Aviation Academy, while presenting the Award of Recognition to Moyosore at the award ceremony held at the academy in Lagos recently, noted with pleasure that it was good to know that the Nigerian travel and tourism industry is in good hands owing to the commitment and interests of the younger generation in the space.

Applauding Timothy on his outstanding performance, Bernard said: “We are proud of your achievement, this surely is a reward of hard work and excellent performance. You have not only made yourself proud but you have made Lagos Aviation Academy proud too with this feat.”

Susan Akporiaye, the president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agency (NANTA), while delivering a keynote message on the ‘Benefits of Working in the Travel Industry’ noted the importance of professionalism in the industry.

Akporiaye added that the awardee’s decision to take the course at LAA distinguishes him from others who have come into the Travel and Tourism space through the backdoor.

While encouraging the awardee, she said: “I want you to know that the aviation industry is vast and viable. The industry is so wide, we have aviation lawyers, we have those into medical tourism and so on. The travel and tourism aspect of the industry is one where you work while also deriving pleasure. I am happy that you have chosen this path and I wish you the very best in your endeavours.”

Chinasa Mbene, the general manager at Lagos Aviation Academy, added: “Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA) aims to raise and support competent aviation professionals for successful careers in the industry. Our passion for building competence has produced these awesome results over the years. We are happy to have produced the Best Performer and we are poised to do more in the nearest future.”

An exultant Moyosore also enthused: “My interest in the Travel & Tourism Industry started when one of my lecturers in the university introduced the class to IATA (International Air Transport Association) based courses and certifications that can help us.

“I wanted to know more and I searched online to find the best school to help me achieve this dream. I found others but then LAA had what I wanted. I am happy to have emerged as the Best Performer, I intend to take my studies further and I have plans to also set up a Research Institute in Nigeria that is focused on helping the Travel and Tourism Industry move forward.”

Also in attendance were representatives of the Academy’s partners on student internships.

The partners include representatives from Finchglow Travels, Finchglow Holidays, Travelden, FCM Nigeria, Satguru and Top Travel Trips who came bearing gifts for the awardee.