Kunle Adedeji succeeds Demola Sogunle as CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holdings

The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc on Tuesday announced the retirement of the company’s Chief Executive, Demola Sogunle, with effect from October 31, 2024.

Following the retirement of Demola Sogunle, the Board has received Regulatory approval to appoint Kunle Adedeji as Acting Chief Executive of the Company, with effect from November 1, 2024.

“After almost 35 years of dedicated service, Sogunle has made a significant impact on Stanbic IBTC as a Group, guiding the Organisation through numerous challenges and achievements.

The Board of Directors extends its profound gratitude for his unwavering commitment, visionary leadership, and significant contributions to the success of Stanbic IBTC Group over the years,” the company said in a statement signed by Chidi Okezie, Company Secretary.

According to the statement, “Adedeji, brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of leadership within our organisation. Dr Adedeji, who was appointed as an Executive Director in 2019 is a seasoned financial expert with over 25 years in the banking sector.

“He holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Lagos and a DBA from the SBS Swiss Business School, Switzerland. He is also the current Chief Finance and Value Management Officer of the Company and will continue in this capacity throughout the duration of his tenure as Acting Chief Executive of the Company. The Board is confident that Mr. Adedeji’s leadership would be instrumental in driving the growth strategy of Stanbic IBTC Group.”

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

