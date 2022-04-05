Knox Wire targets Nigeria for cross-border payments

Knox Wire will be hosting top executives of Nigeria’s leading banks and financial institutions for strategic partnerships that will bring to Africa’s most populous country cross-border payment platform.

Knox Wire offers financial institutions real-time to same day cross-border payments to a global network of almost 30,000 institutions in 120 countries and 80 currencies.

Knox Wire will formally introduce Knox Wire through a conference-taking place in Lagos, Nigeria, and will be joined by a collaborating partner based in Nigeria who has opened communication to selected financial institutions in the country.

Bode Akinboye, on behalf of the country Representative, Sweetapple Capital confirmed that the conference will take place at The Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos today with subsequent meetings discussing integration agreements and timelines to follow shortly thereafter.

Knox Wire has garnered huge attention amongst Nigerian financial institutions and is set to provide an RTGS platform that is not only one of the most feature-rich, but is also unparalleled in its speed. Knox Wire is one of only three major global RTGS solutions but greatly improves upon current offerings by leveraging a correspondent network for off network payments, advanced technical features to provide near-instantaneous cross-border transactions, Anti money laundering transaction monitoring to prevent fraudulent activity, and a system that integrates seamlessly with existing financial systems.