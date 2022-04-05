African Alliance excites brokers on claims payment, digital expansion

Foremost life Insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc has strengthened its ties with insurance brokers, outlining its recent strides that has kept it in the position of strong competitor in the market.

As at 20 March 2022, the firm has paid out N1.96 billion in claims.

“Recall that we had paid N1.42 billion in first two months of the year 2022, this means we have paid an estimated N540 million more in just 20 days in the month of March, Joyce Ojemudia, MD/CEO said in her speech when she hosted the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers in Abuja.

“The breakdown is as follows: we paid N373.59m in Group Life claims; N291.07m in Individual Life claims; N200.27m in Takaful claims; Esusu N11.25m while Annuity was N1.08bn,” she concluded.”

African Alliance Insurance Plc, in partnership with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) used the event to take the gospel of insurance to the grassroots through an Insurance Awareness Walk in Abuja.

The walk, which was led by Rotimi Edu, president of NCRIB, the NCRIB Abuja Area Committee chairman, Abass Owolabi and the MD/CEO of African Alliance Insurance Plc, Joyce Ojemudia, saw the combined team of African Alliance and NCRIB staffers sensitize the popular motor owners and park staff at Jabi about the benefits of insurance.

At the event, Edu urged the Park to look beyond today and safeguard the future of their loved ones in the case of eventualities.

In her speech, Ojemudia pointed out that unlike the general perception, insurance is not for the rich nor wealthy. ‘All Those Small Small Change’ you spend daily can help you build a financially free tomorrow. You all know about Esusu, for example.

“At African Alliance Insurance Plc, we have a plan so named that not only helps you make your contributions periodically but offers a life cover in case anything happens,” she added.

Responding, the Park leadership represented by Comrade Taiwo Oshobu, the Jabi branch chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) thanked the AAI/NCRIB contingent for the eye opening session and charged the Union members to heed the pieces of advice and take up insurance plans as a contingency for life.

African Alliance Insurance Plc was incorporated in 1960 to provide life insurance services to all classes of Nigerians. In its 62 years, the firm has delivered on the mandate by helping business and individuals succeed across all strata of the society.