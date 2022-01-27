Kia partners Fixit45 to offer genuine auto parts, aftersales services

Determined to keep pace with consumers’ evolving needs in order to remain competitive, Kia Nigeria, an automobile brand in Nigeria, said it has entered into a partnership with Fixit45, an auto repair firm, to offer customers genuine spare parts and aftersales service.

According to the company, delivering a quality experience to thousands of customers was the major reason behind the partnership as both companies are committed to offering quality Kia Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) auto parts, quality repairs, and best-in-class value-added services to all Kia customers.

For Kia Nigeria, the partnership will enable it to meet the vision of bringing world-class facilities closer to customers, expand its market reach and ensure ease of access to customers.

“Customer-centricity is at the epicenter of everything we do at Kia, and our partnership with Fixit45, is aimed at giving optimum value to customers and to ensure that they have access to the value-oriented service and genuine spare parts,” Sanjay Tatpati, chief operating officer of Kia Nigeria, said while commenting on the partnership.

Tatpati said the goal is to make Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) auto parts accessible and affordable to customers and to ensure customers have an exceptional ownership experience with Kia vehicles.

Justus Obaoye, CEO and co-founder of Fixit45, said that Fixit45 is a firm that believes in the power of mobility to not only enable socio-economic development and inspire ideas but also facilitate value-creating interactions that make society better.

“This partnership is a testament to our collaborating ethos and passion to move the automotive aftermarket industry forward. We are excited to partner with Kia as we continue to deliver quality services and automotive products to end-users. We share the same ideals of providing solutions that help people and organisations move. We are also excited at the transformative opportunities that this will offer,” Obaoye said.

Olawale Jimoh, marketing manager of Kia Nigeria, said the joint venture with Fixit45 is an important step in Kia’s expansion plans for the Nigerian market.

“Finding the right partners to work with, in satisfying our customers is very vital to us. We are delighted to work with the experienced team of Fixit45 and are confident that our customers will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this relationship,” he added.

Abdulazeez Ogunjobi, co-founder & CTO of Fixit45 said that technology helps Fixit45 to disrupt a segment that has largely been based on brick-and-mortar operations.

“Our robust end-to-end ecosystem platform empowers us to cater to a diverse range of needs in the aftermarket industry. We are looking to drive a significant shift and help more vendors as well as customers to come online to enjoy convenience, quality, and affordable products and services via this partnership with Kia Nigeria,” Ogunjobi said.