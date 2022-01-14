Kewalram excites auto industry with new Foton View C2 minibus, Cargo Van

The unveiling of the new Foton View C2 Minibuses and Vans by Kewalram Nigeria Ltd in conjunction with Foton Motors, China at the Koncept Autocenter Limited’s ultramodern dealership showroom, in Victoria Island, Lagos enthralled Nigeria’s automobile industry.

The new Foton View C2 Minibuses and Vans were recently launched at the ultramodern dealership showroom, Koncept Autocenter Ltd in Victoria Island, Lagos amidst a cross-section of the auto industry watchers, trade partners and the media.

Speaking during the launch, Anil Sahgal the Managing Director, Auto & Transport Vertical for Kewalram Chanrai Group in Africa, said the introduction of the Foton View C2 Minibuses and Cargo Vans comes with whole new features and benefits that meet the needs of transport operators and executive bus rental and lease service providers, especially in this Yuletide season as demand for comfortable, safe, high performance and efficient means of interstate transit is high.

Sahgal said that Kewalram exclusive dealership of the Foton View C2 Minibuses and Vans was inspired by the impeccable track record of the company in automobile sales and services; over a decade of years of experience and understanding of the Nigerian commercial road transport business from region to region; concise understanding of the taste and needs of customers for high performance, durability, aesthetic value, low maintenance cost, and easy access to spare parts at affordable prices and a robust dealership network across major cities in the country.

Read also: Inclusion, harmonisation of consumption tax will lift millions out of poverty – NGO

“The Foton View C2 minibuses and cargo van engineering take cognizance of the road infrastructure and security challenges in the country; therefore, the built-in features ensure efficient performance for drivers’ experience and safety and comfort for both drivers and passengers. As a trusted partner, we will continue to provide tropicalized & locally assembled vehicles backed by a centralized spare parts warehouse in Lagos & service facilities across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Kaduna, Onitsha & Enugu,” Sahgal said.

Congruent to Sahgal, Sudeep Mittal, Head of Automobiles for Kewalram Chanrai Group in Nigeria, said “The Foton View C2 is available in three models such as Classic Minibus, Premium Minibus and the Cargo Van. It is equipped with 4Y technology-based Petrol engine & gearbox. This driveline is tested for more than 15 years for its rugged performance, low maintenance cost, ease in repairs & availability of spare parts across Nigeria. The vehicle looks are in line with modern designs, comforts & safety. Foton View C2 range is the excellent combination of trusted & tested 4Y technology driveline with Modern looks at affordable prices.” Mittal added.

Foton Motors China has entered the Nigerian auto market, providing throngs of customers with economical, high-performance vehicles that fulfill all of their transportation demands.

According to Johnson Zhang, the Country Manager, Nigeria, Foton Motor, “Foton strategy for Nigeria market is to remain focused on improving Foton products and concentrate on offering high-quality vehicles and strong service support to the clients despite inflationary challenges and economic realities pushing up selling price. This is the only way by which Foton can bring value and can build long term relationships with its clients.” he concluded.