Kenny Blaq, Liquorose become MKH Properties’ brand ambassadors

MKH Properties Limited has unveiled media personalities, Otolorin Kehinde Peter, popularly known as Kenny Blaq; and Roseline Omokhoa Afije, better known as Liquorose, as its first brand ambassadors.

According to the real estate company, the ambassadors will bring authenticity with unique personality, energy, and perspective to various marketing initiatives and campaigns, spreading awareness of MKH Properties Ltd’s mission and values to a broader audience.

At the light event, Muibi Kehinde Hammed, the Chief Executive Officer of MKH Properties Ltd said the partnership marks a new chapter for the company and the ambassadors, as they join forces to redefine the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the real estate industry.

“Together, they look forward to embarking on a journey filled with laughter, inspiration, and endless possibilities as both ambassadors embody the values and spirit that define their brand, which includes excellence, innovation, and a commitment to exceptional living.”

MKH is a property development and investment management company driven by the goal of reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria. The company delivers value through a combination of data-driven analysis, hands-on management, and innovative design.

Talking to the press, Kenny Blaq cited a deep admiration for the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. “I am honoured to partner with MKH Properties Ltd.”

“Their unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service and creating dream homes resonates deeply with me. Together, we aim to inspire and empower individuals to turn their homeownership dreams into reality.”