Katchey achieves ISO 17025 accreditation

Katchey Laboratories Limited, a Nigerian-owned company that provides laboratory products and after-sales support services to the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy recently got an ISO 17025 accreditation and has announced the launch of its latest laboratory complex, May 5, 2022 at Magboro, Ogun state.

This accreditation, which came after an audit by American National Standards Institute (ANSI) will see the company listed among the league of the elite analytical laboratories across the world and the only non-government analytical laboratory with such accreditation presently in Africa south of the Sahara Desert.

According to the company, the accreditation means that results coming out of Katchey Laboratories have the same quality as the best Laboratories in the United States and across the world. “This accreditation is like bringing global quality to our local environment, literally to our doorsteps.”

For Kate Isa, CEO, Katchey Laboratories Limited, the accreditation will impact Nigeria’s economy. There will be significant foreign exchange savings because samples which hitherto are being sent to laboratories outside the country and paid for in foreign currencies will be taken to Katchey Laboratories for testing.

Also, Nigerian exporters will be able to receive globally acceptable certificates of analysis for their international trade. They will no longer suffer losses of invested funds and reputation that result from rejected exported products.

Incorporated in 1989, Katchey has been supporting science in Nigeria, by equipping science laboratories with analytical instruments, chemicals, reagents, and consumables, through partnerships with world-leading manufacturers including The Merck Group in Germany, Thermo Fischer Scientific, PASCO and Leeisa Inc in the USA, Romer Labs in Austria, among others.

“This accreditation is really exciting for us all at Katchey Laboratories Limited because the laboratory complex was born out of the need to raise the bar in the analytical space in Africa and to provide reliable, quality results that will inspire confidence to encourage trade across the continent, especially with the advent of AfCFTA, and to so in a timely manner,” Isa said.

As part of its corporate social responsibilities, Katchey provides training for Nigerian university graduates, as well as organsie competitions for schools across all levels to participate in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics courses to enable them to experience practically what they are being taught theoretically.

“Beyond providing quality results, this lab will achieve much for the country by helping boost the confidence of Nigerians, both in international commerce, to export their Katchey-Laboratories-certified products globally, with confidence; and internally, to inspire a crop of analysts and scientists,” Chimezie Anyakora, CEO, Bloom Public Health, said.

In response to the gaps in the science and technology ecosystem in Nigeria, the proposed Katchey complex will house manufacturing facilities for laboratory equipment and consumables, an independent analytical laboratory complex, a training centre for laboratory analysts and bio-engineers, conferencing and seminar facilities, offices and warehouses.

“These form part of our strategic plans to contribute effectively toward the development of Nigeria through science and technology, while expanding our scope of business, improving efficiencies and ensuring cost effectiveness. This move also allows us to streamline our operations by taking direct ownership of various stages of our production and distribution processes,” Isa said.