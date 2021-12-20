Julius Berger honours 838 workers for meritorious, loyal service

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, an engineering construction company, has honoured 838 long-serving staff for their contribution towards the continued success and progress of the company.

According to Zubairu Bayi, the award ceremony is an annual event to recognize Julius Berger’s long-serving staff to show appreciation for the workers’ contribution towards the continued success and progress of the company.

“It is our tradition in Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to appreciate and reward well- deserving staff. It remains a great pride to us how many staff we are proudly able to recognize each year,” Zubairu Bayi, the company’s Executive Director of Administration said.

The awardees ranged from staff who served the company for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40+ years and above and have written their names in the annals of the company.

According to Bayi, the recipients are to receive various prizes, in accordance with stipulations in the company’s internal conditions of service.

The company, Bayi said, acknowledges its workers for their productive and highly valued commitment, professional zeal, and masterly contributions to the company’s historical development and emergence as Nigeria’s leading and preferred engineering construction brand.

Also at the company’s award ceremony, the Executive Director explained how Julius Berger is putting structures in place in order to keep the company competitive and also further support sustainable performance in the company’s business for the years to come.

He noted that the company has invested into new equipment, acquired projects from both public and private clients, promoted 35 junior staff to senior staff cadre, elevated 362 members from one level to another, supported training and career development for staff in various fields, and has continued to focus on growing its business portfolio.

Bayi said the company has also acquired several top priority projects such as the ongoing Bodo-Bonny Road, the second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Shagamu Expressway, and the Abuja-Kano Road, which is the biggest and most challenging.

“All these projects are on course and making steady progress”, Bayi added.

He further expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for entrusting Julius Berger with these priority projects, saying that the future for the company is bright.

He urged the staff not to rest on their oars, as their collective and continuing dedication will provide the company the needed stability and sustainable success in the years ahead.

Bayi also used the occasion to felicitate with the company’s outgoing Financial Director, Martin Brack.

He described Brack as a meticulous and hardworking director who has spent a considerable part of his industrious life contributing his best to the company’s progress.

Bayi commended the outgoing Financial Director for understanding and appreciating the very essence and value of a peaceful, cordial and healthy industrial climate, brought about by the synergy and cooperation between the Management and the workers.

“I wish to thank you immensely on behalf of the entire Nigerian staff, for your contribution to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and wish you a happy and fulfilling life as you continue in your new role as Chief Financial Officer at Julius Berger International in Germany”, said Bayi.

Bayi also used the opportunity of the Long service award ceremony to announce a warm welcome to Christian Hausemann, the successor to Martin Brack as the company’s new Financial Director.