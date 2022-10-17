Julius Berger emerges Nigeria’s most valuable brand in construction

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has emerged as ‘Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand in the Building and Construction Services Category’ at the Top 50 Brands Nigeria Awards for the 7th consecutive time.

At a ceremony to unveil the top 50 business brands in Nigeria last week in Lagos, Julius Berger, again retained its position in Nigeria’s engineering construction sector in recognition of its outstanding and trustworthy quality in the building and construction industry for the year 2022.

At the event, the company emerged as the winner in the building and construction sector with a Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) of 66.5, notching up an additional six points to beat its previous brand performance record of 60.5 points at the previous 2021 ratings.

According to a statement made available to The Star on Monday, the Chief Executive Officer of Top Brands Nigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede, in his opening remarks at the event, congratulated Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and other sectoral winners, saying: “Today, these are the best brands in Nigeria.”

Oluboyede said the BSM ratings of nominated companies were determined by their consistency of corporate mission, professional resilience, individual brand identity, client retention, quality elements, market category leadership as well as a brand’s diversification activities and productivity.

According to him, other BSM assessment considerations include innovation, national spread, online engagement, and a brand’s corporate social responsibility and environmental consciousness and engagement.

“This becomes the objective measurement and merit-driven outcome of the annual brand research endeavour, where we evaluate a brand’s ability to deliver on its promise to its customers or clients who consume its products and services from the customers’ or consumers’ point of view,” he added.

Oluboyede, while speaking from the citation of Julius Berger from the Brand Nigeria 2022 Manual, said among many other fine technical qualities of Julius Berger, the company places emphasis on the deployment of progressive construction methods and innovative technologies to achieve sustainable and value-driven solutions.

He said the scope of Julius Berger’s operations “covers all areas of construction including the pre and post-phases. Success is built on the strategy of having vertically integrated operations, which improve efficiency and timeliness of project execution.”

“Julius Berger is a brand that is unmistakably recognized throughout Nigeria, a brand that has built a track record of delivering the highest level of performance, and a brand synonymous with quality and reliability,” he stated.