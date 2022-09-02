Julius Berger assures Rivers state of dependable project delivery

Julius Berger, a Nigerian engineering construction company, has assured the Rivers state government of dependable project delivery for its 11th and 12th flyover on the scheduled date.

The 11th and 12th flyovers were flagged off by Ezenwo Wike, governor of Rivers state, Tobias Meletschu, executive director of corporate development of Julius Berger, and Donald Duke, ex-governor of Cross River State, among other executives at Rumuokwuta/Rumuola junction, Ikwerre Road, and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt, last week.

The 11th flyover is 1007.5 meters long, stretching from the Ebony junction on Rumola road to the Seventh Day Adventist church on Ikwerre road.

Tobias Meletschu, executive director of corporate development, represented the managing director of Julius Berger, expressed his gratitude for the state of Rivers’ faith in the company and promised that it will complete the flyover on time.

“We have never failed you and we will not fail you on this too,” Meletschu said.

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, governor of Rivers state, expressed his gratitude to Julius Berger for its effort at developing lasting infrastructure.

“That is why we trust that Julius Berger will again deliver on this flyover in due time.”

The 12th flyover also known as the Ada George Location flyover, at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was stated by Wike, to be completed within 10 months, following the traffic situation around that area.

“Anybody who has used this area will know very well that it has been horrible. some of us, coming from where we are living to the airport, each time we get to this area, the kind of traffic here is unprecedented. We, therefore, decided to see how we can decongest the traffic situation that has negatively affected the economic activities in this area,” Wike noted.

Wike also stated that his government has done all possible to secure the funding required to complete projects and pay compensation to the damaged property.

“We do not want any case of an abandoned project by the time we leave office next year, I have released the money for the compensation of every property that will be affected here,” Wike said.

“The governor, the government, the people of Rivers state and the contractor have done well in agreeing to build enduring economic infrastructures for this state. I commend you,” Jerry Gana, ex-Information minister of Rivers state said.