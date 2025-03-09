Rabi Jammal, Group General Manager of JMG Limited

JMG Limited, a provider of electro-mechanical solutions in Nigeria, has advocated for the adoption of renewable energy and innovation practices for business sustainability in Nigeria.

Rabi Jammal, the group general manager, JMG limited, stated that the company will lead employees and industry stakeholders in a road walk for engineering and renewable energy awareness.

According to him, JMG employees and industry stakeholders will participate in a high-visibility road walk on March 14, 2025, to advocate for increased adoption of renewable energy, particularly solar solutions.

“Engineering remains at the heart of innovation, infrastructure, and energy transformation. As we celebrate World Engineering Day and Solar Appreciation Day, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering solutions that drive sustainable development, particularly in renewable energy,” he stated.

He disclosed that JMG will join the global community in celebrating World Engineering Day for sustainable development, emphasizing the critical role of engineers in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to him, JMG spearheaded a series of activities aimed at engaging key stakeholders across public and private sectors, as well as academia to commemorate the day.

Themed, ‘Unleashing the Power of Engineers to Advance the Sustainable Development Goals,’ Jammal stated that this year’s theme resonates with JMG’s continuous commitment to innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

World Engineering Day, observed annually on March 4, serves as a platform to highlight engineers’ contributions to technological advancements and global development. Also observed in the month of March is Solar Appreciation Day to raise awareness about the vast potential of solar energy in the transition towards sustainable power solutions.

According to Jammal, JMG has consistently championed clean energy initiatives, offering sustainable power solutions to businesses and individuals. He disclosed that the company has expanded its portfolio to include inverters & batteries and alternative power solutions such as Livfast inverters and batteries since 2018.

“In 2024, JMG further strengthened its solar power offerings with LONGi solar panels, Deye lithium batteries, and Must solar inverters—reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s renewable energy space.

“JMG also provides a range of power generation solutions, including FG Wilson generators, Eletromak generators, and Mitsubishi generators,” Jammal disclosed.

