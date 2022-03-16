Jiji changes Cars45 name to Jiji Cars

Jiji, one of Nigeria’s biggest online marketplace that recently acquired Cars45, an online car auction service, has announced the change in the name of Cars45 to Jiji Cars.

Speaking on the name change, Maxim Makarchuk, Jiji Cars COO said Jiji has connected buyers to sellers in Nigeria and has helped facilitate the exchange of goods and services with ease and convenience since its launching in 2014.

“In eight years, Jiji has grown into a team of over 1000 people with 12+ million unique monthly visits, 4+ million active ads with a combined value worth $10 billion. Combining Jiji’s leading position with the Cars45 model brings to the market a new incredible story called Jiji Cars,” Makarchuk said.

According to Makarchuk, Jiji’s mission is to make the process of buying and selling cars fast, easy and secure through the use of technology.

“As a result, every car seller can get the best price and immediate payment for his car on the same day he decides to sell it through a hassle-free and trusted selling process with Jiji Cars. On the other hand, every car buyer can use an inspection report based on 200+ factors to get a verified car to meet his expectations,” Makarchuk said.

Anton Volianski, the CEO of Jiji, said the company looks forward to more outstanding achievements in the future.

“We have observed that people come on the platform looking to buy cars. They seek to avoid the high transactional costs from traditional car dealers and want fast and efficient transactions. Most times, they also want to meet one-on-one with the car sellers. With Jiji Cars, we handle car sales faster and more efficiently. We also deliver value for our buyers and sellers through our digitised processes, while working to become the recognized market leader,” Volianski said.

Yuliy Shenfled, director of Africa Operations Jiji, said Jiji Cars creates a platform where sellers can sell their cars faster and get paid immediately leveraging millions of buyers on the Jiji platform.

“Our processes are digitised to make buying and selling of cars fast, safe and easy for our customers. Buyers have access to thousands of verified cars on the platform, which have undergone inspection by 200+ parameters to confirm they are true,” Shenfled said.

Continuing, Shenfled said: “The company also has inbuilt processes to protect buyers’ interests while ensuring that the sellers get commensurate value for their merchandise immediately. At Jiji Cars, there is room for fair and easy negotiation between buyers and sellers. The platform is a one-stop-shop for all car sales and purchase services.”