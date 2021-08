Determined to boost the entry careers prospects of graduates, Junior Achievement Nigeria (JA Nigeria) has partnered with Lagos Business School (LBS) to host the 2021 Venture in Management Programme (ViMP) for members of the National Youth Service Corps. The Venture in Management Programme is a one-week intensive programme which introduces 100 selected members of the…

