JAMB ePINs 2022: Candidates begin purchase on Remita

Remita, a leading electronic payment brand, has commenced the sale of the 2022 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) ePINs to prospective candidates seeking admission into higher institutions across Nigeria. In response and as proof of trust in the platform, candidates have begun to purchase their ePINs from the platform.

Similarly, agents and schools across Nigeria who have begun to re-sell JAMB ePINs on Remita are also being duly rewarded with one of the most handsome commission available per transaction.

As recently announced by the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), the sale of ePINs for 2022 UTME and DE registrations commenced on Saturday, February 19, 2022 and ends on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Intending candidates are to register with their National Identification Number (NIN) by typing the word ‘NIN’, then space, adding their 11-digit NIN and sending as an SMS to 55019 or 66019, e.g (NIN 00123456789). They would receive an SMS with a 10-digit profile code via the telephone number that should be used to purchase their ePINs.

They are then to proceed to the Remita website and click ‘Buy JAMB form’, select ‘UTME’ or ‘Direct Entry’ and input their confirmation code, registered phone number, and other necessary details.

Prospective candidate can make payments using any channel convenient for them including debit or credit card, USSD, mobile wallet, bank account and internet banking. They can also walk into any bank and request to purchase their ePINs with Remita. Prospective candidates can also pay through Remita on JAMB’s website.

Once payment is completed, the PIN will be delivered to the candidate’s registered phone number and also displayed on their Remita receipt.

Chinedu Alisa, Retail Manager at SystemSpecs, the providers of Remita, said prospective candidates of the 2022 UTME will enjoy seamless and reliable registration when they buy their ePINs on the Remita platform.

“Candidates, agents and schools that purchase their ePIN on Remita are guaranteed a seamless experience when they make this purchase at any time and from anywhere through any of the multiple payment options available on Remita.

“We have made the bulk resale process easier for agents, schools and other outlets that buy JAMB ePINs on Remita, with an increase in the commission on each PIN bought via our platform. Agents can also file for refund of unsold PINs. This is to ensure that they get value for their money and are duly compensated for each sale they make,” he added.