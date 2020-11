Jaiz Bank Plc grew its Profit before Tax to N2.13 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2020, a 44.36% improvement from the N1.47 billion realized in the corresponding period of 2019. According to the results posted by the Nigeria’s premier non-interest bank, Profit after Tax as at end, September 30, 2020 rose 47.72% to N1.85…

