JAIZ bank posts N4.21bn profit on higher income

Jaiz Bank Plc, a non-interest bank in Nigeria said that it made a total of N4.21 billion as Profit Before Tax in 2021, representing a 37.17 percent increase from N3.07 billion recorded in 2020.

As contained in its unaudited financial results for the period ended 31 December 2021, the Bank also declared a 31.76 percent increase in Gross Income, from N19.61 billion realized in December 2020 to N25.84 billion at the end of December 2021.

“The Bank’s Shareholders’ Funds for the period under review also grew by 14.84 percent, from N17.85 billion as at end of December 2020 to N20.50 billion as at end of December 2021,” it said.

Similarly, during the period under review, the Bank’s total assets grew by 19.62 percent from N233.58 billion as at the end of December 2020 to N279.42 billion at the end of December 2021.

This is as earnings per share for the period increased by 21.62 percent from 9.85 kobo in 2020 to 11.98 kobo in 2021.

Commenting on the feat, the Managing Director of the Bank, Hassan Usman said that the Bank has consistently delivered remarkable results in the last four years, which clearly is a reaffirmation of its continuous growth trajectory, being the leader in Nigeria Non-Interest Banking space.

He however attributed the achievements to the Bank’s footprints across the country, coupled with the strong ambition to provide par excellence service to customers while meeting their financial needs.