Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier non-interest bank in Nigeria has declared a Profit Before Tax of N3.07 billion for the 2020 financial year, a 45.31 percent increase over N2.11 billion recorded in the previous year. Gross earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020, showed a 33.29 percent growth from N14.71 billion in 2019 to…

