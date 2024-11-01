Iron Global Markets recognised for excellence in deal execution, investor relations

Iron Global Markets Limited, a leading investment banking ﬁrm licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC), has announced its win in the category of ‘Innovative Deal Execution and Investor Relations Mastery’ at the 2024 BusinessDay Banking and Other Financial Institutions Awards. The event took place on Friday, 25th October 2024, at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

The award highlights Iron Global Markets Limited’s leadership and expertise in navigating complex capital market transactions, such as high-yield debt issuances and listed equity offerings, while maintaining a strong focus on investor relations.

Commenting on the win, Jubril Enakele, founder and chief executive of Iron Capital Partners Limited, the parent company of Iron Global Markets Limited, said: “We are deeply honored to receive this award, which recognises our commitment to delivering innovative ﬁnancial solutions and maintaining strong relationships with our investors. This win is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it motivates us to keep driving excellence in Nigeria’s ﬁnancial services sector.”

Iron Global Markets Limited remains dedicated to contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s economy through its dynamic approach to investment banking and its steadfast commitment to client success. The ﬁrm’s recognition at the awards underscores its role as a key player in advancing Nigeria’s capital market.

