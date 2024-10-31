Iron Global Markets wins “Innovative Deal Execution and Investors Relations Mastery” at 2024 BAFI Awards

Iron Global Markets Limited (“Iron Global”), an emerging powerhouse in the Nigerian investment banking scene, marked a significant milestone at the recent Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, taking home the prestigious award: Innovative Deal Execution and Investor Relations Mastery.

This recognition highlights the firm’s exemplary approach to financial advisory, capital raising, and investor relations across Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa. The BAFI Awards ceremony took place on 25 October at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, and showcased the finest achievements in Nigeria’s finance and investment sectors.

Incorporated in Nigeria on 27 August 2020, Iron Global was officially licensed by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an Issuing House on 24 March 2022, quickly establishing itself as a reliable player in financial advisory and capital-raising for corporate and government clients.

Registered as a member of FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, Iron Global has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing capital market accessibility and facilitating significant transactions that foster economic growth.

Iron Global is a subsidiary of Iron Capital Partners Limited (“Iron Capital”), a well-regarded Africa-focused investment banking firm with deep expertise in transaction execution across sub-Saharan Africa. With a presence in Kenya as Iron Capital Partners East Africa Limited, Iron Capital extends its influence across multiple regions, bringing a wealth of financial and technical expertise that bolsters Iron Global’s strategic ambitions and operational capabilities.

In a remarkably short time, Iron Global has joined the ranks of Nigeria’s top 10 issuing houses, an accomplishment underscored by its track record of managing high-stakes transactions for both public and private sector clients.

From the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Debt Management Office to leading corporate clients like Dangote Cement Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Iron Global has executed transactions amounting to over ₦1.70 trillion. These high-impact deals speak to the firm’s dexterity in crafting customized financial solutions that meet diverse client needs and contribute to Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Receiving the Innovative Deal Execution award signals Iron Global’s forward-thinking approach to deal structuring and execution, reflecting its ability to adapt to a rapidly evolving financial landscape. The Investor Relations Mastery award, meanwhile, underscores Iron Global’s commitment to transparent, proactive, and value-driven communication with investors—a hallmark of its client-centered approach.

According to a spokesperson for Iron Global, these accolades at the BAFI Awards are a “testament to the firm’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of innovation, professionalism, and client service.” The spokesperson further noted that Iron Global’s success reflects its vision of shaping a vibrant financial services sector that can drive sustainable growth and development across Nigeria and beyond.

Looking ahead, Iron Global remains focused on expanding its footprint in Nigeria and deepening its engagements across Africa. With solid backing from Iron Capital Partners and a growing portfolio of successful transactions, the firm is well-positioned to continue delivering value-driven solutions and to lead in fostering investor confidence within the African financial market.

As Iron Global celebrates its dual BAFI Awards victory, the firm reiterates its commitment to empowering clients and stakeholders through groundbreaking financial services, reinforcing its role as a leader in Nigeria’s dynamic investment banking industry.

