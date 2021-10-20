IoD Nigeria charges newly inducted Fellows to be good ambassadors

The Institute of Directors Nigeria held its annual investiture of Fellows on Thursday, October 14, 2021. It was a hybrid event held mainly online and hosted at its Secretariat at Cameron Road Ikoyi.

The yearly event is organised to honour members who have distinguished themselves through their contributions to the Institute, their organisations, and the society. The Institute, which is part of a global network of more than 85,000 members, promotes best corporate governance practices, director development and advocacy.

Ije Jidenma, President of the Institute, charged the new Fellows to always abide by business ethics and principles of accountability in their positions.

She reminded them that “the esteemed status you have attained today in your cherished Institute, comes with a lot of honour, respect, demand, and of course, challenges.”

She said that the Institute had a big role to play in restoring trust in business. This would be achieved if the new Fellows lived by the IoD’s values.

“I also expect you all to proudly wear the Golden lapel pin of the Institute at all times and to all places, so that others can see you as representatives of our great Institute. I implore both existing and new Fellows to be alive to their duties and responsibilities by being great ambassadors of our Institute and wear this badge of honour with a consciousness that we look up to you as the custodians of our heritage.”

Among the 2021 set of inductees were Enase Okonedo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Pan – Atlantic University; Seinye O.B. Lulu- Briggs, Chairman of Moni Pulo Limited, Sir Sunny Nwosu, National Leader Emeritus, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Ronke Sokefun, Chairman, Board of Directors, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Ibrahim Hassan, Member of Board of Directors, Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd., Mallam Aliyu Abdulrahman Dikko, Chairman, Board of Directors of the Bank of Industry, Abubakar A. Bello, Executive Director, Nigerian Import-Export Bank (NEXIM), Barizaage Adoage Norteh, Managing Partner, Estrox Ne’pator and Associates, Ibrahim Hassan, Non-Executive Director, Guaranty Trust Bank, and Ayodele O. Jaiyesimi, CEO, THESPIAN Family Theatre and Productions.

Olabode Agusto, Founder, Agusto & Co., and the Guest Speaker delivered an address on the theme “Stimulating Nigeria’s Economic Growth & Development: Lessons and Opportunities from recent challenges. ”

Distinguished elders and past Presidents of the Institute who graced the hybrid event, include Christopher Kolade, CFR, a former High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, Thomas C. Awagu, DFIoD (2011 – 2013), Alhaji Rufa’i Ahmed Mohammed, DFIoD, past President, (2017-2019) and Chief Chris O. Okunowo, DFIoD, the immediate past president.