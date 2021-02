The need to contribute its quota to the development of the creative industry in Nigeria has warranted the establishment of the Africa Photography Organisation (AFPHOR), a channel through which Investment One Financial Services Limited seeks to identify endowed creative persons to empower them. The company, one of Nigeria’s leading financial services outfit, in a statement…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login