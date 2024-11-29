Instig Labs AI Community to train Nigerian youths for six weeks

Nigerian technology firm, Instig Labs, and its partners have launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) community for Nigerian youths.

The programme aims to provide free Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) training for young people across Nigeria over six weeks.

The programme also includes a one-week hackathon, inter-university competition and prize presentation involving program partners just before Christmas.

To facilitate a robust program, Instig Labs has formed a strong collaboration involving several players in the AI space.

Partners include open-source analytics platform, OpenBB; neuro-symbolic engineering firm, Commongroundbio; design school, User Experience University; and ecommerce-focused fintech platform, Cartlink.

According to Michael Osumo, program officer of Instig Labs, the program targets University students and early-stage professionals who are interested in learning how to develop and use AI.

“Our Gen AI Network (GAIN) bootcamp is being organized to equip our undergraduates with in-demand AI skills, professional mentorship and networking, and a chance to build their portfolios and win prizes,” said Michael Osumo.

“GAIN is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical AI knowledge and practical, real-world application by equipping students with hands-on experience through workshops, collaborative projects, and an inter-university hackathon.”

Facilitators for the program include Gbolahan Kolawole, AI Engineer at AN InBev; Cavendish Mwangi, Design Lead at User Experience University; Reginald Nkwocha, AI Engineer, University of East London; Kemi Tade of Purpose Temple; Olawale Ibitoye, QA Engineer; and Eric Nzenwanne, ML Engineer at Commongroundbio.

“This collaboration with GAIN represents a shared commitment to fostering innovation and empowering the next generation of tech professionals across Africa,” said Cavendish Mwangi.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mansuethus Igboka, Founder of Cartlink, said, “We are excited to partner with GAIN to inspire the next generation of technology professionals. Society thrives when talented individuals are empowered to create and solve problems.”

GAIN’s hackathon tracks tackle critical global challenges in Healthcare, Finance, Education, Media, and Sustainability, offering students a chance to innovate in high-impact areas. Eric Ezenwanne, Founder at Common Ground Bio, expressed enthusiasm, saying, “GAIN’s approach to AI in healthcare aligns perfectly with our mission of driving innovation in biotechnology. We are eager to see how students will apply their creativity to solve real-world problems.”

