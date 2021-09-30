Inlaks Group appoints Bukar as CEO Africa operations

Foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa, Inlaks Group has announced the appointment of Kyari Bukar as its Managing director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), for the company’s Africa Operations.

An experienced business leader in information technology, financial services and business analytics, Bukar will succeed Femi Adeoti who has served as the CEO, Africa Operations for over nine years.

Kyari has over 30 years of senior management experience in the Technology and Financial Services (Payment and Capital Market) in USA, Nigeria and Africa, and most recently was the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Trans-Sahara Investment Corporation.

He bagged a B.Sc in Physics from the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria and M. Sc in Nuclear Engineering from Oregon State University in the USA. He began his career at Hewlett-Packard USA in Silicon Valley, after which he returned to Nigeria in 2001 to join FSB International Bank (now Fidelity Bank) and served as Executive Director, E-Banking and Information Technology and Operations.

He became the MD/CEO of ValuCard Nigeria Plc (currently Unified Payments PLC), where he secured a partnership with Visa International Company to transform ValuCard into a highly profitable, global payment processor and later moved to Central Securities Clearing System PLC, where he served as MD/CEO for five (5) years.

An alumnus of the Lagos Business School, Wharton Business School and Harvard Business School, Kyari Bukar also seats on boards of different companies and organizations such as Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, the Chairman of Sunu Assurances Nigeria PLC and Development Bank of Nigeria.

Kyari was also an ex-chairman on the board of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

“I am very excited to be joining the Inlaks family, I believe the company has a great business model as well as talented management and staff that have uniquely positioned and grown the organization for the past 39 years. As the Information Technology industry evolves, I believe Inlaks is going to continuously deliver world-class Technology solutions and services to our clients by exceeding their needs and expectations,” Kyari said.

Inlaks is a leading systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa. With operations in Nigeria, Ghana, East Africa and other Sub-Saharan African regions, the company partners with leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers.

Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and Infrastructure Solutions Provider, helping customers effectively seize new market and service opportunities.

With an impressive customer base that includes six Central Banks in West Africa, 18 of the 24 banks in Nigeria, and other major customers in the West African region, Inlaks has become the dominant Information Technology Company in Africa. Inlaks’ customers cut across various segments including Banking, Telecommunication, Oil/Gas, Power, Utilities, and the Distribution sectors of the economy.