InfraCredit appoints Hamda Ambah as Independent Non-Executive Director

InfraCredit, a ‘AAA’ rated specialised infrastructure credit guarantee institution, backed by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Private Infrastructure Development Group companies GuarantCo and InfraCo Africa, KfW Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation and African Development Bank has appointed Hamda Abimbola Ambah to its Board of Directors as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Ambah brings over 30 years of extensive banking and capital market experience to the Board of InfraCredit.

Hamda Ambah was the erstwhile Managing Director/CEO of FSDH Merchant Bank from 2017 to 2021, having served effectively as an Executive Director of FSDH Capital Limited from September 2009 to January 2017.

While serving as the Executive Director, she was in charge of the marketing teams including Corporates – Multinational, Middle-tier Corporations, Telecommunications and the Energy Sector as well as the Port Harcourt and Abuja Regional Offices.

Ambah commenced her banking career in 1982 at the International Merchant Bank Plc, Lagos, Nigeria and worked with Reuters Ltd, Nigeria for about five years before joining FSDH in 1993. She graduated from the University of Lagos in 1980 after which she obtained her postgraduate qualifications from the Imperial College of Science & Technology, London and is a member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

Read also: FMDQ admits Mixta Real Estate Commercial Paper on its platform

In his comment, Uche Orji, Chairman, Board of Directors, InfraCredit said; “I am pleased to welcome Ambah to the Board. Her wealth of experience in financial services, particularly in risk management and transaction structuring, would prove invaluable to our Board. Her appointment further strengthens our governance bandwidth, as I believe the company would benefit immensely from her deep understanding of the Nigerian market, having worked closely with wholesale clients across many sectors of the economy. The Board looks forward to working with Ambah, as we grow the business and deepen our mission of unlocking long term capital for infrastructure development in Nigeria”.

Chinua Azubike, the Chief Executive Officer of InfraCredit, noted; “Ambah is a renowned banker and capital market specialist, with multi-sector experience, having worked with many of the mid and large-cap corporates across different sectors of the Nigerian economy. Her appointment would further enhance the governance of InfraCredit, especially as she brings on board independent perspectives and complementary skills, which should deepen our Board’s oversight. We are pleased to welcome her to the Board of InfraCredit and look forward to leveraging her experience as we diligently execute strategies to scale up our impact in unlocking domestic credit to the private sector for infrastructure development.”

“I applaud the innovative approach that InfraCredit has adopted towards stimulating the acceleration of Nigeria’s infrastructural development. I am therefore delighted to join the InfraCredit’s Board to contribute my quota towards the achievement of its important objectives,” said Hamda Ambah