Indomie rewards creativity in Nigerian children

An array of remarkable creativities were on display at the National Museum, Onikan in Lagos recently as Dufil Prima Foods, maker of Indomie Instant Noodles showcased and rewarded winners of the Indomie Fan Club (IFC), ‘Team Yourself Up’ Competition Season 6 for their show of ingenuity.

‘Team Yourself Up’ Competition is one of the many ways the Indomie brand engages and nurtures creativity in thousands of Nigerian children by providing a platform for them to express their creative talents and abilities.

Several members of the Indomie Fan Club exhibited their special works during the Special Arts and Crafts Exhibition of the ‘Indomie Team Yourself Up’ competition, as kids between the ages of 5 to 12 years from various schools across the country had their unique creatives made from wrappers, cartons or both of their favourite Indomie noodles displayed to stand the chance of being rewarded with several exciting prizes.

“It is part of our responsibility and core values to engage the children in activities that will aid their mental and physical development. The competition also provides a platform for these kids to express their creative abilities and have loads of fun while doing so with their families,” Tope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc said.

Read also: Dufil Prima begins nationwide search for 2021 Indomie Heroes

Ashiwaju further stated that the brand through the ‘Team Yourself Up’ competition is leveraging the platform to create a bonding and engaging experience between children and their loved ones.

In her welcome address, the National Coordinator, Indomie Fan Club, Faith Joshua expressed satisfaction with the level of participation the competition recorded. “The ‘Indomie Team Yourself Up’ competition Season 6 was a huge success considering the number of entries received within one month that the competition lasted.”

After the vote cast for the top 100 entries received, the grand prize reward of N500,000 went to Master Lawal Oluwadarasimi Treasure from Bold Child Montessori School, Lagos. Ucheama Aleria Kamdilichukwu won the 1st runner-up position with the sum of N100, 000 while Jesufemi Paul and Ezenwa Chibuike Godswill won the 2nd and 3rd runner-up positions with the sum of N75,000 and N50,0000 respectively.

Four regional winners also got N35,000 each in the competition. They are Adewusi Josiah (Best in Lagos), AbdulAzeez Rofiat (Best in Ogun), Tedrick Chinda (Best in Abuja), and Ezindu Oforbuike (Best in the East).