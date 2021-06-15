Dufil Prima begins nationwide search for 2021 Indomie Heroes

In line with its corporate social responsibility initiative of recognising heroic Nigerian children, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie instant noodles, has announced a nationwide search for winners of this year’s edition of Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA).

IIDA is a national award that not only identifies, celebrates, and rewards the accomplishments of children who have shown uncommon courage and determination in precarious situations, but also encourages excellence and diligence in children. It has since its inception, produced 42 winners rewarded with scholarship funds worth several millions of naira.

The search for 2021 Indomie Heroes will cut across eight states including Lagos, Osun, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, Enugu, Kwara, and Abuja, and will last for seven weeks.

Sukhman Kaur, head of Marketing of Indomie, said at a recent media event held to flag off the search exercise, that the initiative was significant as it recognises children whose efforts are often overlooked in society.

“This initiative is a reflection of our company’s belief in the extraordinary qualities of the Nigerian child which must never be ignored, but rather, celebrated. This is also in line with our core values and conviction that seed of greatness is in every child,” Kaur said.

Continuing, Kaur further said: “Daily, our beloved Nigerian children make notable sacrifices at great risk to themselves. Some struggle to survive despite the unfavourable conditions they found themselves in, and the reality is that such acts of bravery often go unsung because those involved are minors.”

She however said that Dufil has sustained the initiative over the last 12 years owing to its commitment to continuously impact positively on the lives of its core consumers –children.

This, according to her, was owing to the fact that Dufil Prima Foods believes children need to be empowered, and the award has been a way to empower children in the past 12 years, except in 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Tope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, who spoke on the criteria for the award, said children must be below the age of 15 to stand a chance of being considered for the award.

“The degree of risk, exceptional courage demonstrated, leadership traits, spontaneous skills, and determination to act are also part of the key areas we will be looking out for in these young children,” he said.

Ashiwaju disclosed that there will be a special award for individuals or organisations that have catered for the need of children, especially during the Covid-19 period while winners would be selected across three major categories – social, physical, and intellectual bravery.

He said the search would not be limited to the field as other methods such as online—through Indomie’s website, social media platforms, and email addresses—calls to designated phone lines, and hand delivery of letters at the project office, would be used.