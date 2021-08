Indomie Instant Noodles, Nigeria’s number one noodle brand, has rewarded over 2,500 winners in the just concluded nationwide ‘Indomitables Eat and Win’ Promo that started in May. A total of 137 winners received N13.7 million cash prize while more than 2,000 consumers got other prizes including school bags, lunch boxes, caps and t-shirts worth another…

