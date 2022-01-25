Inclusion, sustainability in focus as manufacturing professionals gather at EMWA expo

By April this year, more than 3,000 manufacturing professionals and more than 100 exhibiting brands from across the world will gather in Lagos to showcase manufacturing and industrial solutions at the third edition of the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa Expo (EMWA) 2022.

This year’s theme, ‘Rethinking Manufacturing and Value Chains for Inclusion and Sustainability,’ will drive stakeholders’ conversations, especially in a time the Omicron variant is worsening the global supply chain crisis, the organisers noted.

EMWA is one of the most comprehensive manufacturing, engineering, machinery, equipment, raw materials and service exhibitions in Nigeria, where international and indigenous market-leading manufacturing solution providers with operations in Nigeria converge to network and share best practices.

It also serves as a critical platform for participants to upskill their teams, access financing solutions as well as evaluate and procure international technology, machinery, tools, and spare parts in order to improve manufacturing output and quality.

Joseph Oru, Zenith Exhibitions’ Managing Director said the show has built up its reputation as one of the must-attend exhibitions in Nigeria, recording exponential growth in visitors and exhibitors year on year.

“The third edition of EMWA will continue to create and enhance new and current partnership opportunities that will help companies to improve business excellence and productivity. EMWA remains a highly recommended platform for businesses to establish new partnerships, networking and contracting opportunities,” Oru said.

Read also: Five ways Nigeria’s manufacturing sector can improve in 2022

Supported by more than 100 international and regional exhibiting brands from over 10 countries, Exhibition pavilions will be showcased from around the world with expected attendance from Indonesia, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Turkey, India, and Egypt.

This means that manufacturers in Nigeria now have an annual platform to connect with international technology providers and partners over three days, helping to save thousands of dollars in expensive and time-costly travel.

Oru, in a statement, said the expo aims at attracting foreign direct investment, supporting the Nigerian industrialization plan, increasing local production, supporting job creation and ultimately stimulating the growth and diversification of the Nigerian economy for self-reliance and export of non-oil and gas products.

According to him, these international manufacturing equipment suppliers will be demonstrating the latest manufacturing machinery, tools and spare parts including air compressors, processors, mixers, conveyer systems, automation systems, handling systems, press forming machines, labelling machines, dust extractors, wire cutting tools, turbo chargers, drilling and cutting machines/tools, surface treatment machinery, grinding machines, laser cutting technology, generators, climate control systems and much more.

“Visitors will get a glimpse into the future of manufacturing with a walk through an alley of live demonstrations on additive manufacturing and automation, and industrial manufacturing in 3D printing.

“These companies will showcase technological solutions and best practices that have been successfully implemented at the workplaces to enhance productivity, profitability, and time efficiency,” Oru intoned.

The expo, scheduled to be held at the Landmark Event Centre, on the 26th to 28th of April, 2022, also presents the opportunity for manufacturers to showcase their products and gain patronage at a discounted booth rate.

The upcoming 2022 edition will welcome manufacturing professionals and feature over 100 exhibiting brands and Country Pavilions across 3,500m2. It will also feature an award ceremony aimed at recognising key industry players who have made significant contributions to the sector.

Like last year, this year’s edition of EMWA will be supported by the Kano State Government, Lagos State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Raw Material Research and Development Council, (RMRDC), Kano Chambers of Commerce industry mines and agriculture, (KACCIMA), Federal Ministry of Power, Ministry of Trade and Investment, and more.

Also, the event is sponsored by Atlas Copco (the headline sponsor), Actolog Solutions Limited. Confirmed exhibitors include Renner Kompressoren, Bauer Gmbh, Boskel Engineering, Makelsan, RT Briscoe, FICEP, Eloge Consulting, Indonesia Trade Promotion Centre, and others.