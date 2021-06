Punch Marketing, promoters of Sainte Croix, the premium quality cognac, have disclosed that the entry of the brand to Nigeria signals the arrival of the French Cognac heritage and quality associated only with the best. In an exclusive presentation of the brand to Nigerian consumers in Lagos, the company said Sainte Croix offers consumers an…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login