In race for quality, Veritasi Homes opens scheme for individuals

In a bid to provide quality homes for Nigeria, Veritasi Homes, a real estate company particularly concerned with world-class property development, has launched one of the most significant commercial properties at Aiyetoro, Ibeju-Lekki – ITUNU City.

Through this project, Veritasi Homes seek to place a high premium on creativity and productivity within a work environment. ITUNU City sought to be a place where landscape, design and innovative activities unite to create unique and unparalleled experiences for residents and visitors alike.

“It is with great joy that we launch ITUNU City,” said Nola Adetola, CEO and founder of Veritasi Homes.

“We realized commercial properties are under-supplied in Nigeria, and we sought to create a community where functional and luxurious amenities were within reach,” Adetola said.

“We’re talking financial institutions, hospitals, helipads, amusement parks, IT hubs, and knowledge centres like galleries and museums. The amount of industrialization surrounding this project is massive, and this is our answer to bridge that gap,” he added.

“What is truly exceptional is that this project is going to be a self-sustaining city run by a private company,” said Tony Aspire, CEO of Billionaire Realtors’ Group.

“Having someone come up with this vision of this magnitude, independent of the government, is exciting to see. Investors are likely to receive major returns on their investment within a short period.”

The project is the latest from the company; it allows people to authentically mix business with pleasure while creating an environment for talented minds to come together and contribute their quota toward the betterment of society.

Aside from basic amenities, the property’s features include sports facilities, recreational centres, Central Business District (CBD), industry areas, a tech City, and family entertainment centres.