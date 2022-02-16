Veritasi Homes signs learning partnership with Lagos Business School

Veritasi Homes and Properties, a leading real estate and property development company in Nigeria, has signed a learning partnership with Lagos Business School, the graduate business school of Pan-Atlantic University, that has received several international accreditations.

The partnership will kickstart with a co-organization of the 2022 Realtors’ Conference. The conference is a three-day program starting from Tuesday, February 22nd to 24th, 2022.

The first two days will be held at Four Points Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, while the event’s last day will be at Lagos Business School, Lekki-Epe Expressway Ajah, Lagos.

Tobi Yusuff, partner and head of marketing and communications, stated that the partnership and the upcoming conference were organized to help realtors flourish in the real estate industry.

“This is a first of its kind, and through this partnership, we are looking at educating realtors on real estate-focused modules and other industry best practices.”

“The conference we are hosting as a follow-up to this partnership will have lecturers and other experts in the industry share their knowledge and experience with participants,” he said.

“It will be a free event, and we are working with the Lagos Business School to ensure that every selected participant gets maximum value from this conference. We believe realtors should be well trained and have the requisite knowledge to help them become more efficient in their trade. I am very optimistic that this would greatly help them.”

After the announcement, Lulu, a realtor, expressed her anticipation towards the event, “I am not surprised that Veritasi Homes is organizing such an important and beneficial program. They always have something valuable to offer us, realtors, in terms of training, development, mentorship, coaching, and so on.”

“I am certain this conference will be very enlightening and interesting. I look forward to learning from experts in the industry and also connecting and networking with other attendees at the event.”

Also, Victor Banjo, director – executive education, Lagos Business School, shared the purpose for signing the partnership, “The real estate sector has in no small way contributed to this nation’s economic growth, and we thought of better equipping the realtors who happen to be major role players in the industry. Our collaboration with Veritasi Homes is sure to yield the desired results.”

Also present at the signing was Nkemdilim Iheanachor – senior lecturer, strategy & international Business shared some of the learning highlights of the conference, such as relationship marketing, brand building, and development, negotiation skills, managing commercial real estate, which is all designed to enhance the capabilities of the participants.

Veritasi Homes Limited is a premium real estate company specializing in providing advisory and developmental real estate services in Nigeria. Lagos Business School (LBS) is the graduate business school of Pan-Atlantic University, owned by the Pan-Atlantic University Foundation (PAUF), a non-profit foundation registered in Nigeria.