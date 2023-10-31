IHS, Limitless Space partner to broaden access to space education

IHS Holding Limited has announced a one-year partnership with Limitless Space Institute (LSI), a non-profit education and research organization to help broaden access to space education.

According to a statement made available, the partnership, which will commence in January 2024 is designed to support 20 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) educators from Brazil and Nigeria, two of IHS largest markets.

Applications open 1 November 2023, via the Limitless Space Institute website, and will close on 6 December, 2023.

“I am incredibly excited to announce our partnership with the Limitless Space Institute as we seek to continue strengthening education opportunities with a particular focus on increasing access to STEM subjects,” Sam Darwish, chairman/CEO, IHS Towers, said.

According to him, partnering with Limitless Space Institute will help bring specialization to educators in Nigeria and Brazil. He said that the initiative will spark a passion among their students on engineering and space exploration.

“Engineering excellence is IHS’ lifeblood, and we could not be prouder to support the Limitless Space Institute’s mission to equip educators globally with the resources and experiences they need to teach science and technology,” Darwish said.

Read also: IHS Nigeria, GreenHub Africa partner to mitigate environmental challenges in schools

Kaci Heins, director, Limitless Space Institute, said educators and students are the heart of the future STEM workforces and space exploration. According to him, when equipped with the right resources, educators are poised to bring students to space-centric STEM disciplines.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with IHS Towers in our pursuit to elevate global STEM education. Our mission is not just to educate, but to inspire the next generation to extend their exploration beyond our solar system,” Heins said.

According to him, an energized educator lights the path for future explorers. He said that space exploration, at its heart, stands for global unity and cooperation, which is pivotal for the collective advancement of humanity.

“I would like to congratulate IHS Towers and the Limitless Space Institute for their outstanding initiative in advancing STEM education on space-related topics for educators in both Brazil and Nigeria.

“It is crucial that space activities occupy a prominent position in the hearts and minds of the public, and education serves as the most direct way to accomplish this goal. The Brazilian Space Agency is proud to support this initiative in Brazil,” Marco Antonio Chamon, president, Brazil Space Agency, said.

The STEM educators will be invited to join the 12-month Limitless Global Educator Program and access a carefully curated space education curriculum. Through the program, teachers will be better equipped to inspire their students and new generations about the wonders and intricacies of space.

Delivered by experts from the Limitless Space Institute, educators will benefit from monthly virtual workshops with insights from guest speakers on space exploration and science, an invitation to attend the LSI Summer Institute in Houston, Texas, for one week and in-person visits from Limitless Space Institute representatives to Brazil and Nigeria for hands-on workshops.