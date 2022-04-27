ID Africa extends operation into Ghana, Kenya

Info Digital Africa (ID Africa), a Nigerian public relations, marketing communications, and strategic advisory company, in celebrating the seventh anniversary of the firm has announced the launch of its operations in Ghana and Kenya.

Founded in 2015 as part of Black House Media (BHM), an Africa-focused International PR and communications network with offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. ID Africa, now serves as BHM’s Pan-African advisory and execution ﬁrm; helping consumers, brands, organizations, and governments make sense of the world’s most promising continent.

Through local and regional adviser-led outﬁts, ID Africa will use a combination of owned media consumer insights, market knowledge, vast content studio, and editorial distribution, and super-advisers, to design and execute award-winning and impactful work across the continent.

“After seven years of building and perfecting our unique approach to marketing and communications in Nigeria, we are now taking this distinctive proposition to other parts of Africa. With a combination of owned media consumer insights, proprietary technology, editorial expertise, and advisers, we are positioned to deliver truly impactful work across the continent,” said Femi Falodun, CEO, ID Africa.

According to him, ID Africa’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 56 percent in 2021 from a revenue growth of 76 percent. Current clients include MultiChoice DStv, ALAT By Wema, Honeywell Group, Betway, and Showmax.

“ID Africa has come a long way from humble beginnings as a three-person digital media unit of BHM that was spun off and incubated, to becoming one of Africa’s fastest-growing communications companies. Today, we employ almost 40 full-time professionals, work for 10 clients across 6 industries, in 4 countries; and own media assets with a combined user base of over a million,” Falodun said.

Adekunle Ayeni, founder/CEO, BHM, said the firm’s continental growth, along with BHM’s allied and strategic operations in Europe and America, is part of the long term vision to build Africa’s ﬁrst global integrated communications network. “Our mission is to help individuals, brands, businesses, and governments make sense of the world’s most promising continent while connecting them with the people they care about”.

ID Africa’s Lead PR and Communications Adviser, Njideka Akabogu has been penciled to lead East Africa operations via Nairobi, while Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson, also a Lead Adviser, will be responsible for West Africa operations via Lagos and Accra.