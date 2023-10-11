ICBC inducts new members, calls for global practices’ adoption

The Institute of Certified Business Consultants (ICBC), Nigeria has inducted 26 new members into its different membership categories.

The event which was held last month saw the members joining the institute’s ranks as student, graduate, associate and full-time members.

Among them are Yemisi Edun, MD of FCMB and Lola Akande, former commissioner of Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives.

“I welcome all our inductees today, great Nigerians, whose achievements in various fields of endeavour we are here to celebrate,” Emmanuel Ayele, president of ICBC Nigeria, said.

“As I stand on this podium, the thought that we are gathered to mark our sixth induction ceremony makes me wonder how quickly time flies,” he said.

He added that the ceremony also avails a time to reflect on what the institute has been able to achieve during this period.

Comfort Eyitayo, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria has highlighted 10 ways to become a successful business consultant.

They are understanding cultural diversity, sensitivity in approach for effective communication and problem-solving, collaborative and client-centric approach and adapting to technological advancements.

Others are embracing innovation, fostering collaborative partnerships, participating in active communication with clients, promoting ethical business practices, continuous learning and adaptability, and embracing diversity and cultural sensitivity.

“We are in an era of globalisation. The business consultancy has transformed into a vital asset for companies thriving to remain competitive and innovative,” she said.

She said organisations regardless of their size and nature often seek assistance from consultants to gain fresh perspective, insight and specialised expertise to optimise their processes.

“To achieve success in today’s dynamic environment. It is critical for business consultants to embrace and adapt global best practices,” she added.