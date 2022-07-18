IBPLC honours distributors for value addition, growing supply chain

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) said it has celebrated its distributors in Nigeria for ensuring the company’s products get to consumers and the business grows.

Hugo Rocha, managing director of International Breweries Plc, said at the conference in Lagos that distributors had added value to the business over the years.

He said IBPLC was delighted to express appreciation to its distributors for their commitment to the company’s diversified portfolio of brands over the past 12 months.

“Despite the challenges in the operating environment, the company did well and achieved many milestones that call for celebration. Our partnership was not built for today but for the future. As a very ambitious organisation keen on meeting the needs of consumers across the country, neither the IBPLC nor its trade and distribution partners would rest on their oars. We look forward to 2022 which will be more impactful than 2021,” Rocha said.

Acknowledging the role of the distributors as strategic trade partners in the firm’s supply value chain, Carlos Coutinho, national sales director of International Breweries Plc, thanked the distributors for staying the course despite the challenging, but rewarding journey to build an exceptional, impactful, and far-reaching brand.

Coutinho said the company is committed to producing products of the highest quality standards to ensure consumers enjoy safe products of the finest quality that comply with all legal requirements as stipulated by regulatory bodies such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NIS standard for alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, and NAFDAC.

“We recognise and acknowledge your efforts in reducing unemployment in the country through job creation and getting our products into the hands of consumers who reside in the country’s most remote areas. Our products are household names because of your support and dedication, and more than ever before, we are committed to improving our internal processes to help you achieve more,” he added.