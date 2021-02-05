BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

IBFIA to reward resilience of finance industry players as 2021 entries open

Akin Naphtal
Akin Naphtal, chief executive officer, Instinct Wave

Instinct Wave, Africa’s premium business-to business event company, is set to host the 6th edition of the Instinct Business Finance Innovation Awards (IBFIA) for 2021, which aims to reward the success, innovations and experts contributing to the smooth running of the financial services sector despite the disruptions occasioned by the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)…

