Huawei 2020 performance aligns with growth forecast despite slow down

Huawei has released its 2020 Annual Report with growth slowed, but the company’s business performance was largely in line with forecast. Huawei’s sales revenue in 2020 rounded off at 891.4 billion Chinese Yuan , equal to $136.06 billion, up 3.8 percent year-on-year, and its net profit reached 64.6 billion Chinese Yuan equal to $9.8 billion,…