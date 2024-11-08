HP unveils AI-driven innovations to transform future of work

HP Inc in collaboration with Intel has launched the HP Innovation and Digital Education Academy (IDEA).

HP Inc. has unveiled a suite of new AI-powered products that could redefine how people work, create, and collaborate.

The announcement, made at a global event in Palo Alto, revealed HP’s strategic focus on integrating advanced AI innovation, including AI-enabled PCs, GPU performance sharing solutions, and video conferencing tools, all intended to make work more dynamic, efficient, and secure.

“HP is deeply ambitious in its commitment to reshape the way people work, fostering growth, nurturing creativity, and unleashing limitless innovation,” said Alex Cho, President of Personal Systems at HP Inc. “We’re bringing AI to life and delivering powerful new experiences through our next-gen AI PCs, advanced audio and video solutions, and innovative AI development platform.”

HP’s innovation spurs the company’s intent to use AI to transform workplace interactions and enhance efficiency. At the heart of this strategy are next-generation AI PCs, including the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Next-Gen AI PC and HP EliteBook X.

This AI innovation is targeted at freelancers, creators, and power users, these devices deliver up to 20 hours of battery life and offer advanced security with HP Wolf Security and McAfee’s Smart AI™ Deepfake Detector to safeguard data against emerging cyber threats.

“With AI-enhanced tools like the HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro, users can personalise their experience, optimising productivity and enhancing collaboration through dynamic inking, haptic touchpads, and intelligent cameras,” the company said.

For tech developers and data scientists, HP has introduced Z by HP Boost, a GPU-sharing platform designed to address the growing demand for AI-powered workflows.

This solution allows data professionals to access GPU resources on demand, maximising performance, and productivity. “The need for scalable and secure solutions in AI development has never been greater,” said Cho.

To improve the virtual meeting experience, HP’s Poly Studio video bars and Poly VideoOS now support AI-driven noise cancellation and smart camera settings, ensuring clarity in both sound and visuals.

“A new collaboration with Google’s Project Starline aims to elevate virtual communication through 3D imaging and immersive environments that simulate in-person interactions.”

Additionally, HP’s Series 5 Pro Monitors feature AI-powered noise reduction and USB-C connectivity, providing a seamless workspace with cutting-edge collaboration tools and visual clarity. Built from up to 90 percent recycled materials and ENERGY STAR certified, HP’s devices showcase the company’s commitment to sustainability, the company said.

