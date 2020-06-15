How Royal Electronics is deepening advocacy for continuous use of facemasks

After the government eased lockdown which was necessitated by the rise in COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases of the virus infection in Nigeria, especially Lagos, has continued to rise. Part of the reasons for this spike in the number of cases is lack of adherence to guidelines laid down by the government in helping to curb the spread of the virus.

One of such guidelines being neglected is the use of facemasks in public places in Lagos State, despite the mandates by the Federal Government and the World Health Organization that people must wear their facemasks to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It is for this reason that Royal Electronics Group introduced the Royal Mask-Up Lagos, a corporate social responsibility programme developed to advocate for the continued wearing of facemasks in public spaces as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

Speaking during the kick-off of the Royal Mask-Up Lagos, Fab Uzor – Executive Director, Corporate Services – SIMS Nigeria Limited acknowledged that there is a spike of new cases of coronavirus and deaths recorded in Nigeria, adding that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is already complaining that they are running out of bed spaces because guidelines were not been adhered to.

Uzor further explained that simple research by the organization showed that some people are not wearing facemasks because they cannot afford it. So Royal Electronics as a brand that cares for the community and society where it operates decided to offer support to the Presidential Task Force, the government, the Federal Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation to curb the spread of this pandemic and one of the ways it is doing this is to provide face masks to some of the citizens that are not able to afford it.

“This is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, (CSR). This is going to be a continuous programme. In the past we had also supported some orphanages, we have reached out to the less-privileged in the communities. We do this every quarter and having figured that this is what is strategic for the community at this time, we want to play our part. This is why we are trying to see how we can also support the government in reaching out to people and curbing the menace of COVID-19,” Uzor said.

“If you go to most of the markets around the Island, you will see that 50percent of people do not wear masks. In my house for instance, my security guards wear their masks. One Sunday I was driving in and I saw some other security guards who watch over the neighbourhood with them talking and they didn’t have their facemasks on. So I asked them why they didn’t have their facemasks and they said they didn’t have money to buy. So, I had to give them money to buy because I know the implication. If my security guard contracts it, I’m in danger.

“Most times when you confront these people that don’t wear facemasks, they will tell you they don’t have N200 to buy and not that they won’t want to put it on and save themselves and their family members,” he noted.

Uzor assured that Royal Electronics will reach out to people in every community where it has physical presence and the company will replicate what it does in one community in other communities as well.

Also speaking at the event, Rajesh Raja – Head of Sales Operations – SIMS Nigeria Limited said he was worried that after the lockdown eased, Lagosians began to gather together again and the crowd was getting really much and people were no longer wearing the facemask.

Raja said it was with this knowledge that Royal Electronics decided to take this up as a CSR project to distribute the facemasks, adding that with the distribution of masks, people will understand the importance for their safety and the safety of their families and the community as a whole.

He stressed that the positive impact of this campaign is to make people aware.

Kshitis Kumar, National Sales Manager (Retail) – SIMS Nigeria Limited, said with this CSR project, Royal Electronics is not focused on any particular community but on making people aware of the importance of putting on their facemasks in various communities.

“We make sure that everyone is aware. In all our digital centres, the moment customers come in, we take great precautions. Customers need products but need to buy such products in a very conducive and safe atmosphere.

“In spite of all the challenges, we make sure people are safe. In our digital centres, we make sure you have the same atmosphere you have at home. Most people are depressed now, so we are telling them that we are fighting this together. We are spreading awareness,” Kumar assured.

Mercy Eke, the Brand Ambassador, Royal Electronics commended the company for making this awareness a reality, urging people to always put on their facemasks.

Eke stressed that the responsibility lies with everyone. “If I get the virus, my gate keeper can get it, my housekeeper can get it. If we adhere to the guidelines of wearing our face masks and washing our hands regularly, we can come out of this menace together. So that is why we are here to help people who can’t afford the face mask to get it.

“Royal Electronics Group is taking the bold step already. The change starts with us. So I urge other organizations to partake in this kind gesture and I commend Royal Electronics for this,” she said.

Eke who joined Royal Electronics Group last year as their brand ambassador disclosed that her six-month experience with the company has shown her how generous the company is.

“Royal Electronics helps the needy. They have helped me a lot and I know they have helped other people. I have been to some of their offices where they give home appliances to people that they don’t even know. I have learnt a lot from Royal Electronics Group and this has also helped me reach out to people in my own little way,” she said.