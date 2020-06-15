How Ojo’s compliance officers protect churches, event centres from COVID-19 spread

As Nigeria gradually re-opens its economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael Kehinde Ojo, founder, Black Knight Protection, has readied a team of compliance security officers for churches and event centres.

This is to ensure that religious centres and social gatherings adhere to every security safety guidelines issued by the federal and state governments to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ojo, whose business has been negatively affected by the pandemic, has adopted a new strategy to survive the difficult moment.

“Since the pandemic, there has been a major inter-state restriction and a hold on large events. This has caused a fair amount of delays in event-related jobs,” he says.

“However, we have adapted ourselves to offer safe and effective security to aid the country to safely exit this pandemic,” he says.

He explains that his organisation has advanced on training its employees to be healthier and safety aware.

He notes that each member of his team that has gone through the intensive training is now fully equipped to act as compliance security officers for churches and event centres across the country as Nigeria gradually re-opens its economy.

“This will enable us to work at an advantage within the government guidelines to enforce compliance when working at our various client locations,” he says.

He is among the network of leading captains in the security industry that are building a professional security business.

Since starting his business, Ojo has been able to put a state-of-the-art security system in place to help event planners and businesses in the country to have peace of mind by providing them with top-notch security solutions.

Inspired by the need to provide a frontline security solution squad that delivers bespoke services in the country’s security industry, the entrepreneur was prompted to establish his business in 2015.

“We cater for events, securing elites and VVIP clients,” the young entrepreneur says.

He was able to raise his initial start-up capital from his existing business-Smart Link Management.

“I was already running Smart Link Management from the UK and we had already established a successful business over the years,” he says.

“With the success of Smart Link Management, we were able to raise the initial capital to set up @blackknighprotection,” he adds.

The business currently has over 200 registered trained bouncers.

Evaluating the Nigerian security industry, he says the industry has continued to thrive yearly.

He says that with continuous training adopted by business owners in line with government guidelines and policies, the country will experience a more flourishing security sector.

He further says that he plans to establish a certified fully operational and integrated security training academy in the long run.

Speaking on some of the major challenges confronting his business, the young-entrepreneur says multiple taxation and infrastructure gaps remain major issues limiting productivity.

“I quickly realised that in order to survive long term, one must be psychologically and financially prepared to deal with some of the lapses that drain business profit, such as electricity and unnecessary taxes,” he explains.

He urges the government to bridge the huge infrastructure gaps in the country while also calling on them to build an effective tax system that eliminates unnecessary fees levied on business operators.

He states that his business has not received any support from the government to survive the difficult moment of the pandemic.

On his advice to other entrepreneurs, Ojo says, “be passionate about the business and be consistent. Finally, and most importantly, look at value. What value is your business bringing that differs to what others are offering?” he asks.