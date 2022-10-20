How Rand Merchant Bank supported MTN’s N115bn corporate bond issuance

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has issued a total of N115 billion senior unsecured fixed rate bonds across two tranches, which represented the telco’s first issuance under its new N200 billion bond programme and third bond issuance in the Nigeria debt capital markets.

RMB Nigeria disclosed in a statement that it acted as joint issuing house / bookrunner not only on the landmark bond issuance but on all prior bond issuances from 2021 till date.

It explained: “Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the bond was well received by the market and recorded participation from a wide range of investors including domestic pension funds administrators, asset managers, banks, insurance companies, trustees, and high net-worth investors.”

The Co-Head Banking Division, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, Chidi Iwuchukwu explained: “The success of the transaction will enable MTN Nigeria further diversify its funding sources and support long-term investments in critical Infrastructure. We remain committed to supporting MTN Nigeria’s continued success.”

Also commenting, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, Dalu Ajene said: “We are pleased to have advised on this landmark issuance which reflects the depth of the Nigerian debt capital markets in supporting frequent issuers.

“MTN Nigeria is a strategic and important client to RMB Nigeria, and we are committed to partnering with them to provide the required support in achieving all set objectives. We are grateful to the Board and Management of MTN Nigeria for appointing RMBN as one of the financial advisers and look forward to working with the MTN team on subsequent capital markets issuances.

“RMB Nigeria has over 15 years of transactional experience in Nigeria ranging from advisory on infrastructure projects, execution of key merger and acquisition mandates, to the provision of innovative and bespoke funding solutions to support transactions across a range of sectors.

“As part of the Corporate and Investment Banking Division of the FirstRand Group, the largest listed financial services group (by market capitalization) in Africa, RMB’s business strategy leverages a market-leading origination franchise to deliver an integrated value proposition to corporate and institutional clients across Africa.”