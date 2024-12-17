How Ogundoyin’s Sooyah Bistro business started with N20,000

Olamidun Ogundoyin, founder and CEO of Sooyah Bistro, a leading purveyor of authentic Nigerian suya, said maintaining high-quality standards and ensuring customer satisfaction have turned her once N20,000 enterprise into a multi-million naira one.

Ogundoyin disclosed this during the opening of its latest branch in the Herbert Macaulay area of Yaba, Lagos State, on Saturday, recounting how the business started from a modest beginning.

“Started with a modest investment of less than N20,000, Suya Bistro’s journey is a testament to the power of quality, customer satisfaction, and perseverance. We’re proud to be a Nigerian success story, sharing the authentic flavours of suya with a modern flair,” the serial entrepreneur said.

“Hygiene and quality are paramount at Suya Bistro. We maintain rigorous standards throughout our operations, ensuring a safe and enjoyable dining experience for our customers,” she noted.

The Yaba branch, which is Sooyah Bistro’s 12th outlet, marked a significant milestone, solidifying the company’s position as a leading player in the Nigerian food industry, particularly in the suya segment.

This expansion comes amidst challenging economic conditions, demonstrating the brand’s resilience and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality culinary experiences.

Earlier this year, the food company launched three new branches in Victoria Island, Ibadan, Ikota, and Lekki, all within Lagos State, to increase accessibility, broaden reach and improve customer satisfaction.

“We are excited to bring the Sooyah Bistro quality experience and unique culinary experience to Herbert Macaulay and Yaba areas in Lagos State – our 12th outlet,” Ogundoyin said.

“Our commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service has fueled our growth, and we are confident that Yaba and Mainland residents will embrace our unique blend of traditional and modern flavours enjoyed at our other outlets in Lekki, Lagos Island, Ilupeju, Surulere, and Oyo State.”

To ease delivery, she noted that the enterprise now delivers through Chowdeck, a delivery service firm across Lagos and its environs.

Congratulating the giant strides of the firm, Adebo Ogundoyin, the honourable speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, congratulated and hailed the entrepreneurial acumen of his wife, Olamidun, adding that the new opening revealed “the impact small and medium scale enterprises can contribute to the wider economy. The growth of Sooyah Bistro is a source of inspiration for many.”

On his part, Tunde Ogunrinde, managing director/CEO of JUSTFOOD, said, “I congratulate Olamidun and the Sooyah Bistro team on the opening of the new store at Yaba. It’s a great milestone, and I wish you continued success as you grow into more states across Nigeria and indeed internationally!”

