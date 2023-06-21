How Covid-19, rising costs forced delays in LandWey Projects

LandWey Investment Limited, a Nigerian residential developer has announced delays in the delivery of its residential projects in Lagos citing challenges from the country’s tough business environment.

The company has encountered unforeseen hurdles that have caused delays in the completion of some of its ambitious residential projects due to challenges posed by the country’s fluctuating economic factors, according to a statement.

“It had initially set an optimistic timeline for the completion of the projects, but various economic factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic amongst others, have hindered their progress,” it said.

It said while economic fluctuations are beyond the control of any organisation, the company’s resilience and commitment to customer satisfaction shine through in their proactive measures and constant engagement.

“Our efforts to address the delays head-on and provide alternative options demonstrate our unwavering dedication to our clients.”

According to the company, the first phase of the project has already been successfully delivered, showcasing its ability to fulfil its promises.

“Currently, the second and third phases are in progress, and we remain determined to complete them in a timely manner. We understand the concerns of our clients and deeply regret any inconvenience caused by the delays,” it said.

The company added that they are doing everything in their power to mitigate the impact of the economic fluctuations and expedite the completion of the remaining phases.

“Our approach to open and transparent communication has helped foster trust and understanding between the company and its clients. Regular updates have been provided, keeping stakeholders well informed of the progress made and the challenges faced along the way,” it said.

“We will continue to forge ahead with our residential projects, we remain optimistic about overcoming the current challenges, as the Nigerian economy stabilizes and external factors become more favorable,” it added.

Despite the setbacks, the company said it has demonstrated commendable transparency and has been in constant communication with its valued clients throughout the process.

“With an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, LandWey has proactively offered different options for those who are unable to wait for the revised delivery timelines. By providing alternative solutions, the company has shown its dedication to meeting the needs and expectations of its clients,” it said.