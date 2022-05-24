Hero receives traders’ recognition for empowering young entrepreneurs

Hero Lager, a product of the International Breweries Plc, has been given an award of commendation by traders under the auspices of Ndigboamaka, an umbrella body of 58 Major Market Associations, for empowering young entrepreneurs.

The award, which was given to Hero at the All-Markets Conference 2022 held recently in Lagos, was in recognition of Hero’s impactful corporate social responsibility project known as ‘Igba Boi’. Igba Boi provides support to young entrepreneurs who graduated after acquiring skills from their trade masters.

Through the CSR, Hero Lager also provides young entrepreneurs with business skills, training, and mentorship from established professionals. It also gives them grants to set up their businesses.

Presenting the award, Chinedu Ukatu, secretary-general of Ndigboamaka, said the rippling effect Igba Boi has had on the Igbo business community is immeasurable as many lives and families have been impacted through the scheme.

“In the Igbo community, Igba Boi is not seen as just any project by any brand but as our project by our brand because Hero is a deeply cultural and altruistic brand that is preferred by consumers from the eastern part of the country,” he said.

On his part, Dubem Orji, the brand manager of Hero Lager, said Hero is usually fascinated by the resilience of young Igbos to succeed, and that is why the brand decided to empower them through the Igba Boi scheme.

According to him, the award was a testimony to the appreciation by Igbo business community of the impact and lives Igba Boi has touched.

He further said that the scheme is based on merit, and if an apprentice justifies that he or she deserves to win, the brand will empower the person.

Citing an example, he said, two apprentices named Chinonso Nowo, and Patrick Idika from one trade master were empowered with N500,000 each during the last year’s edition.

Hero Lager has been at the forefront of recognising and rewarding its passionate consumers for working hard and leaving a lasting legacy in their business endeavour.