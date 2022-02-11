Heirs Life celebrates couples this Valentine with Savings Plan

Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), Nigeria’s leading digital life insurance company, is set to thrill customers this valentine season with the rollout of its latest product, the Heirs Couples Plan.

The launch of the plan is another way the company is driving financial inclusion by encouraging couples to save together and earn competitive interests.

The Heirs Couples Plan will start off with a Valentine contest for couples, powered by Heirs Life in partnership with Aura by Transcorp, the digital booking platform for accommodation and memorable experiences. #HeirsLifeValentine contest will reward one lucky couple with a romantic one-night stay at a hotel, breakfast, and spa treatment for two.

Commenting on the Heirs Couples plan, Ifesinachi Okpagu, chief marketing officer, Heirs Life, commented: “At Heirs Life, we believe that financially strong individuals and families are the bedrock of every nation. Heirs Couples plan addresses both units, and we hope that the future will become much brighter and less fraught with uncertainties with this plan”.

The Heirs Couples Plan seeks to promote financial strength amongst couples. It is open to married and unmarried individuals. If there is a split, the saved funds and interest will be split according to pre-agreed terms stated by the couple at the onset of the plan. It is also bundled with a life assurance element that provides an amount in the case of death.

The product is the latest of many others that have been introduced by Heirs Life to make insurance accessible to everyone. Heirs Life continues to transform the life insurance space in Nigeria through its digital service delivery and provision of simple, quick, reliable, and accessible financial security plans to individuals and businesses. The company is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with presence across twenty-three countries worldwide.