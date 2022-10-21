Hadiel, Heirs Life in partnership to expand access to healthcare, insurance

Hadiel, an insurance technology (Insurtech) company, and Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA), a specialist life insurance company, say they are in a strategic partnership to expand underserved Nigerians’ access to quality healthcare and life assurance.

They add that the partnership will provide subscribers with access to a wide range of micro-health and life assurance products at affordable rates, hoping that it will also aid in the reduction of the palpable health protection gap in the country.

This, they will do by providing Nigerians in the informal sector with bite-sized healthcare and life assurance products to meet their needs.

“We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Heirs Life. Heirs Life shares our vision of making life assurance and micro-healthcare accessible to an underserved section of our society,” Adesina Adeyemi-Doro, General Manager of Hadiel, said in a statement in Lagos.

The general manager hoped that, together, they would transform lives and improve the quality of life for families. “We have all been regaled with tales of how families are plunged into abject poverty following the death of the breadwinner, and this is one of the reasons we forged this partnership,” he said.

He revealed that Hadiel was deconstructing healthcare plans into bite-sized (sachet) plans for the low-to-middle income populace within a shared economy, adding that it protects the uninsured and underinsured, by leveraging technology using a cooperative model.

On its part, Heirs Life Assurance offers simple, quick, accessible, and reliable life insurance, retirement, and children’s education protection plans. It offers a wide range of personalised life insurance protection and investment plans that provide financial security to individuals and businesses.

Heirs Life is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with presence across four continents and 24 African countries.